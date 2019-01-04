IGP Ibrahim Idris Meet President Buhari In Closed Door

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, behind closed doors on Friday at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Concise News learned that Idris will hit 60 years on January 15 with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging that Buhari wants to extend his term so he can oversee the 2019 elections.

The agenda of the meeting between the duo has not been released and it comes just one day after Idris was officially supposed to retire from service.

Nigeria will go to the polls next month to elect their governors, president and members of t the states and National Assembly.