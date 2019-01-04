'I Sought Its Consent', Man Charged With Bestiality Says

Malawi Police Services in Mchinji have arrested a 21-year-old man identified has Kennedy Kambani for having sex with a goat.

According to the police, Kambani has been charged with bestiality.

He was spotted by the owner of the goat, Pemphero Mwakhulika, who thought he was just trying to steal it, so he alerted the people.

When the people arrived at the scene, they were shocked to see him having sexual intercourse with the goat.

Kambani who was taken to the police station, however, said he had sought the animal’s permission first before having sexual intercourse with it.