HIV/AIDS: Nigerians Tasked On Mother-To-Child Prevention

The Federal Ministry of Health has called on Nigerians on the need to prevent Mother-To-Child-Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV/AIDS.

Dr Olugbenga Ijaodola, Assistant Director, Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) at the Ministry said that the United Nations Secretary-General had affirmed that everyone must ensure that pregnant women have a success story in the course of their journey through pregnancy.

Ijaodola also Head, National AIDS and STI Programme of the Ministry (NASCP) emphasised that this could only be achieved through regular of attendance of antenatal care by every pregnant woman.

“The reason PMTCT is everybody’s responsibility is that if you look at the cascade of PMTCT you will realise that encouraging women to come to Antenatal Care (ANC) is the responsibility of both the husband, family and the community.

“Getting the right services of ANC in health facilities is also the responsibility of providers of health across board, provision of test kits and drugs is the responsibility of government.

“It is also the responsibility of the media and other relevant agencies to ensure the right message is passed across.” he said.

Ijaodola identified PMTCT as key in curtailing the spread of HIV/AIDS among other diseases.

He added that all hands must be on deck to ensure that every pregnant woman irrespective of status had a successful outcome with regard to their health and baby.