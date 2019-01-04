Group Urges Youths To Donate Blood

Ikechukwu Oleka, President, Haima Health Initiative, has called on youths to imbibe the culture of blood donation across the nation.

According to the president, this act if practised will address the shortage of blood in blood banks in the federation.

“It is no longer news that there is blood shortage in the country and thousands have lost their lives due to this.

“One of the major ways to curb this problem is by sensitising the youths to embrace blood donation to save lives and to enjoy the health benefits of donating blood.

“It reduces cholesterol, gives the body the opportunity to produce new blood and allows you to live a healthy life,’’ he said.

He said that cultural myths, misconceptions and inadequate designated blood donation centres were some of the reasons people shy away from donating blood.

He also said that through his initiative, over 1,000 donors and patients in need of blood had been linked across the country.

“And we are still willing to work to increase the number this year.

“We have programmes planned for this year targeted at getting more donors so that we can reach out to people in need of blood.

“We intend to take our blood drive campaign to schools and NYSC orientation camps across the country,’’ he said.