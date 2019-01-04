Juventus and Portugal star, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Globe Soccer Awards 2019 Player of the Year on Thursday night in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Also, the former Real Madrid star clinched the Globe Soccer Awards Goal of the Year for his overhead kick against Juventus in last season’s Champions League.
Ronaldo beat French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe to the award.
Below is the full list of winners at the 2018 Globe Soccer Awards:
Best Player of the Year
Cristiano Ronaldo
Best Club of the Year
Atletico Madrid
Best Coach of the Year
Didier Deschamps
Best Agent of the Year
Jorge Mendes
Player Career Award
Blaise Matuidi
Ronaldo (Brazil)
Coach Career Award
Fabio Capello
Special Career Award
Zvonimir Boban
Arab Career Award
Sami Al Jaber
Globe Soccer 433 Fans’ Award
Cristiano Ronaldo
Best Sporting Director of the Year
Fabio Paratici
Best Goalkeeper of the Year
Alisson
Arab Referee of the Year
Mohammad Abdullah