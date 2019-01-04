Juventus and Portugal star, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Globe Soccer Awards 2019 Player of the Year on Thursday night in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also, the former Real Madrid star clinched the Globe Soccer Awards Goal of the Year for his overhead kick against Juventus in last season’s Champions League.

Ronaldo beat French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe to the award.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2018 Globe Soccer Awards:

Best Player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo

Best Club of the Year

Atletico Madrid

Best Coach of the Year

Didier Deschamps

Best Agent of the Year

Jorge Mendes

Player Career Award

Blaise Matuidi

Ronaldo (Brazil)

Coach Career Award

Fabio Capello

Special Career Award

Zvonimir Boban

Arab Career Award

Sami Al Jaber

Globe Soccer 433 Fans’ Award

Cristiano Ronaldo

Best Sporting Director of the Year

Fabio Paratici

Best Goalkeeper of the Year

Alisson

Arab Referee of the Year

Mohammad Abdullah