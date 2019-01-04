FA Cup Fixtures As Manchester United Seek To Extend Winning Run

Manchester United will seek to extend their winning run to five games as they take on Reading in one of the FA Cup fixtures on Saturday.

United have been on the winning side since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the team’s interim coach following Jose Mourinho’s sack.

Record-winners Arsenal will take on Blackpool away from home as the Gunners begin the chase for a trophy since Unai Emery’s arrival.

3rd Round FA Cup Fixtures In Full

These are the fixtures for the FA Cup third round as seen below:

Friday, January 4

Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham (7.45pm)

Saturday, January 5

Bournemouth vs Brighton (12.30pm)

Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City (12.30pm)

Burnley vs Barnsley (12.30pm)

West Brom vs Wigan Athletic (12.30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town (12.30pm)

Manchester United vs Reading (12.30pm)

West Ham vs Birmingham City (12.30pm)

Bolton Wanderers vs Walsall (3pm)

Gillingham vs Cardiff City (3pm)

Brentford vs Oxford United (3pm)

Aston Villa vs Swansea City (3pm)

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough United (3pm)

Everton vs Lincoln City (3pm)

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town (3pm)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Fleetwood Town vs AFC Wimbledon (3pm)

Derby County vs Southampton (3pm)

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town (5.30pm)

Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town (5.30pm)

Blackpool vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

Norwich City vs Portsmouth (5.30pm)

Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers (5.30pm)

Sunday, January 6th

Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers (2pm)

Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United (2pm)

Sheffield United vs Barnet (2pm)

Manchester City vs Rotherham (2pm)

Woking vs Watford (2pm)

Fulham vs Oldham (2pm)

Millwall vs Hull City (2pm)

Newport County vs Leicester City (4.30pm)

Monday, January 7

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool (7.45pm)