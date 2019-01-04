The Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the appointment of Amina Zakari as head of INEC collation centre for next month’s elections.

Concise News reports that the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, appointed Zakari, niece of President Muhammadu Buhari to head the collation centre of the elections.

Reacting on her Twitter page, the former Minister of Education said it is obvious that INEC chairman is making decisions that cannot all be independent.

According to Ezekwesili, there would be grave consequences for the action taken by the chairman and the electoral body.

She said, “It is now quite obvious that the @inecnigeria Chairman is making decisions that cannot at all be INDEPENDENT. How in the world can @inecnigeria appoint Amina Zakari – niece of @MBuhari – as its Head of Collation Center? Are the INEC Chairman & President ready for the grave consequence?”