A former Presidential media aide, Reno Omokri says late Idi Amin of Uganda would not have appointed Amina Zakari as the head the collation centre of the forthcoming general election.

Concise News had reported earlier that the Chairman of by the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, appointed Zakari, a national commissioner at the commission to head the collation centre of the elections.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke during the inauguration, said the committee shall be responsible for the national collation centre – the International Conference Centre – from where results of the Presidential election will be announced.

“It will serve as the secretariat for collation of results and venue for briefing of international observers and the media,” Yakubu said.

Speaking on the issue, via a tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Omokri said Zakari’s appointment makes a mockery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of a free and fair election.

“How can @ INECNigeria appoint Amina Zakari, President @ MBuhari’s blood niece, as head of its collation centre for the 2019 elections? Even the late Idi Amin would not do this! This makes mockery of Buhari’s promise of a free and fair election.”