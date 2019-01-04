With a rise in female underwear theft for ritual purposes, Nollywood actress Mosun Filani has urged women to ensure they protect their underwear.

According to her, a lady is unsafe as long as her underwear is not safe.

“If you are safe and your underwear is not safe, my sister you are not safe o,” she wrote.

“Please get peg hangers, dry your underwear in your bathroom (not close to your windows abeg o)

“Don’t just dispose ur old underwear anyhow, cut them into shreds (focus on the underlay part), or better still burn them out completely. 2019 yii aiye oni ka pata wa Lo o”.