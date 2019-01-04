A Facebook user identified as Temitope Adeola Akinsemoyin has just shared the bitter experience she had while in a relationship with late DJ Xgee.

Recall report had gone viral over the popular DJ who committed suicide on January 2nd due to Marital crisis.

According to Temitope, DJ Xgee was her boyfriend back in their university days and he was pretty violent and abusive.

In her words, “he threatened to kill me and kill himself. Today, I’m left with a permanent swelling on the left side of my head. Sometimes, my left eye twicth and I have extreme migraine.”

See Screenshots

However, when she was bashed for wanting to thread, she made another post, correcting the impression of commenters and apologising for creating a wrong impression