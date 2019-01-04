DJ Cuppy Rents Out Cinema To Watch “Chief Daddy”

Florence Otedola, aka DJ cuppy, Daughter of Billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola, rented out the IMAX Cinemas Lekki to watch “Chief Daddy”.

“Chief Daddy” is a movie which tells the story of billionaire industrialist Chief Beecroft, a flamboyant benefactor to a large extended family of relatives, household staff and assorted mistresses.

According to the DJ, she went along with two of her friends to see the movie which was written by Mo Abudu.

Cuppy who is known to pull stunts like this, announced it via her Insta stories while appreciating the movie and its producer.

Recall that before her affair with Asa Asika hit the rocks, the Disc Jockey once rented out a cinema to watch a movie with her lover.

See images