Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has rented the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki to watch “Chief Daddy”.

“Chief Daddy” is a movie which tells a story of billionaire industrialist Chief Beecroft, a flamboyant benefactor to a large extended family of relatives, household staff and assorted mistresses.

Concise News learned that the DJ went along with two of her friends to see the movie which was written by Mo Abudu.

Cuppy, who is known to pull stunts like this, announced it via her Insta story while appreciating the movie producer.

Before her affair with Asa Asika hit the rocks, the Disc Jockey had rented a cinema to watch a movie with her lover.

See images