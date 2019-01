Crude Oil Cargoes From Nigeria, Opec Members To US Slump

crude oilCrude oil cargoes leaving for the United States from Nigeria slumped to its lowest level in five years in December, according to market intelligence firm, Kpler.

The development also affected some members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

According to the data, oil cargoes leaving Opec nations to the US fell to 1.63 million barrels per day last month, down from 1.80 million bpd in November and 1.78 million bpd in October.

Also, vessels, in December, carried about 534,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia to the US, down from 632,000 bpd in November.

Algeria sent 10,000 bpd, down 94,000 bpd, while Nigeria shipped 103,000 bpd, a fall of 48,000 bpd, according to Kpler.