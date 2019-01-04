Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy has regarded Nigerian as fools, Following his reaction over the request to organizers of Coachella.

The “Ye” crooner had on Thursday expressed displeasure in the font used in writing his name on the festival’s bill, hence, requested for a change.

However, some Nigerians counted the request as pride, therefore, blasting him over the internet to be extremely rude especially for calling himself an “African King”.

Burna Boy who didn’t find the reactions welcoming said he was disappointed, adding that low self-esteem has brought Nigerians in a state of backwardness.