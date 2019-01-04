President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the five personnel of the Nigerian Air Force who lost their lives in a military helicopter crash in Borno State.

The President extended his condolences to the families of the crew members in a statement on Thursday released by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said: “The President mourns Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob (Pilot in Command), Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas (Co-Pilot), Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim (Flight Technician), Lance Corporal Adamu Nura (Gunner), and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael (Gunner), who died in the mishap.

“To the families and relations of the dead, President Buhari condoles with them, noting that the dead officers and men were heroes, who paid the supreme price for peace to reign in the country.”

President Buhari also commiserated with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, over the loss.

He said it was sad that the fine officers and men lost their lives in the bid to guarantee the safety and protection of their countrymen.

The President, however, believed that the unfortunate incident would not dampen the morale of troops deployed in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

Instead, he said it would boost the resolve of the soldiers to completely eliminate all evildoers within the shortest possible time.