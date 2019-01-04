Bobrisky Warns Ladies As He Declares 2019 Agenda

Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, a.k.a Bobrisky has again given many something to talk about.

The male barbie shared a photo flaunting his growing breasts, adding that his man was turned on all night due to the body development.

“My boyfriend was hard all night. He can’t control himself after seeing all dis hotness” He said.

In a related development, Bobrisky issued a notice to ladies saying they will all be sharing d!cks this year.

He wrote, “On my way to see my man. Girls dis 2019 we are sharing the dicks pls”