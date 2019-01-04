Late former military governor of old Kano State Air Vice Marshall Hamza Abdullahi will be buried in Kano, according to the Hadejia Emirate Council in Jigawa.

Abdullahi, who hails from Hadejia, died on Wednesday in a German hospital after a brief illness.

Spokesman of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Garba Mohammed-Talaki, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

He said after deliberations between the council and the Abdullahi’s immediate family, it was resolved that the deceased be buried in Kano according to Islamic rites.

Talaki said the decision was for convenience, given that the deceased immediate family members were largely based in Kano.

The spokesman said already, paperwork had commenced between the Nigerian Embassy and the German authorities to repatriate the corpse within the week.

Mohammed-Talaki said: “He was a bosom friend to the father of the current Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

“In 1984, it was late Abdullahi as a military governor of Kano, that presented staff of office to the late Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Abubakar Maje-Haruna, the father of the present Emir.

“It will interest you to know that Abdullahi and Maje-Haruna were friends who hail from Kasuwar Kofa area in Hadejia.

“So, the present Emir maintained that good relationship when he was installed in 2002, involving Abdullahi in critical palace matters.

“He (Emir) considered him not only a close confidant but also a mentor.”