Six Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by the Nigerian Army and a hideout used by insurgents in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State has been destroyed.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, disclosed in a statement on Thursday.

Usman said the operation was carried out around Gawa and Boskoro villages in the state by troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole, alongside some members of the Civilian JTF.

The army spokesman added that three women were also rescued from the terrorist’s den by the troops.

“During the search on the hideout before destruction, the troops recovered three pieces of 36 Hand Grenade, four Dane Guns, and 26 rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition. They also recovered three gas cylinders and a set of bow and arrows.

"They also recovered three gas cylinders and a set of bow and arrows. The gallant patrol team also rescued three women at Boskoro, who were later handed over to the Internally Displaced Persons camp officials at Dikwa."

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo in response commended the troops and urged them not relent in clearing any suspected Boko Haram terrorist’s hideout.