Media Director of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has jokingly said Amina Zakari is a lady from a town in Sudan.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said Zakari was related to Jibrin Al Sudan who is alleged to be the body-double of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo was reacting to insinuations that Zakari, a high-ranking staff of Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is a blood relation of president Buhari.

The commission’s boss Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had on Thursday appointed Zakari as the head of INEC collation centre for next month’s presidential election.

But the nation’s major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), frowned at the appointment, claiming that Zakari is Buhari’s niece.

However, Keyamo condemned the opposition party for calling for the removal of Zakari.

“Mrs. Amina Zakari of INEC is a lady from a town in Sudan & is related to Jibrin Al Sudan who is the body-double of PMB. She arrived on the same flight with Jibrin Al Sudan and was smuggled to INEC the next day. Or, how else can we connect a woman from Jigawa to a man from Sudan?” he said in a tweet.