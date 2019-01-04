Amina Zakari: Buhari Breaks Silence On Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is not related by blood to Amina Zakari after her appointment as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head of Collation Centre for the 2019 elections.

Amina was named as the Head of the Collation Centre for the elections on Thursday with the development raising dust.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had alleged that the duo are blood relations and thus the 2019 elections will be compromised.

However, a statement by Garba Shehu, a top media aide to Buhari, accused the PDP of being desperate ahead of the elections.

“In their desperation, they forget that it was the PDP government that appointed her in the first place and they keep lying, as they have been caught doing on so many issues, by imputing a blood relationship between her and President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement added.

“President Buhari and Commissioner Amina Zakari don’t share a family relationship. An inter-marriage occurred in their extended families, so the imputation of blood relationship between the President and the electoral commissioner is a simple lie.

“What is even more curious about all the fuss coming from the PDP is that they, as a ruling party picked Mrs Zakari, judging her by her own merit and made her an electoral commissioner.

“She served so well with distinction as can be verified from the records that President Buhari approved the recommendation that she be reappointed, as he did other PDP nominees for second-term of four years.

“PDP, therefore, has no moral right to keep harassing this hardworking mother unless they have a hidden agenda.

“By this statement, the PDP is guilty of scoring an own goal and two, of harassing an innocent citizen on the basis of a lie, pure and simple.”