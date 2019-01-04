The Nigerian Air Force has destroyed another armed bandits’ hideout and neutralised several of their fighters near Doumbourou Hill in Zamfara State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in Abuja on Friday.

The Air Force spokesman said that the Air Task Force of Operation DIRAN MIKIYA carried out the operation on Wednesday.

Daramola said that credible HUMINT sources later revealed that the leader of the group was among those killed during the attack.

“The attack was executed January 2, following human intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were later confirmed by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, indicating that a large number of bandits, armed with high calibre weapons, regularly assemble at a compound around the foot of the hill before going out on operations.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled two Nigerian Air Force attack helicopters, supported by an ISR platform, to engage the bandits and destroy their compound.

“The helicopters strafed the target area in successive waves of attack, with the first wave causing some damage to the structures and neutralising some of their fighters.

“The second wave was sequenced to engage the armed bandits as they re-emerged out of their hiding places, thus inflicting further fatalities on them,” he said.