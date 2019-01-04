After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has recalled Dasuki Galadanchi to Imo State as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command.

Concise News earlier reported that the President met with the police chief behind closed doors on Friday at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The police boss also recalled are three Deputy Commissioners of Police and 11 Assistant Commissioners of Police redeployed to various states of the federation.

The IGP had, on Wednesday, redeployed Galadanchi to Bauchi State and posted the current Commissioner of Police in charge of the Kogi State command, Ali Janga, to the state.

Concise News understands that a signal came on Friday stating that all the transferred Police officers should return to their former offices with immediate effect.