2019 Prophecy: Prophet Speaks On 2019 Elections, New Year

Prophet Samuel Abiara has called on Nigerians to vote for candidates of their choice at the 2019 elections in the country and not sell their votes.

Abiara who is a former General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church also said that the year 2019 will be a great year for Nigerians.

He also urged the Federal Government to pay Nigerian workers the N30,000 minimum wage.

“I advise the Federal Government to pay the minimum wage the Nigeria Labor Congress demanded,” Abiara added.

“The government must do something reasonable about workers’ salaries. They should not allow them to go on strike because it will cripple the economy.

“Nigerian workers are demanding $87, which is N30,000 only.

“What they are asking for is not too much because the prices of things have gone up, especially food items. The wealthy and the poor buy things from the same markets.”

One the 2019 elections, he urged Nigerians not to “listen to prophecies of doom. The future of Nigeria is bright and good and you will live to witness it.

“This year, don’t spend your money alone; share your food and other resources with the less privileged. Don’t be lazy; work hard to achieve your dreams.”