The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, should listen to counsel if he wants to win the 2019 elections, according to the Association of White Witches in Nigeria (AWWN).

It also warned him not to repeat the mistakes of immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if he wants to be successful.

According to the witches, Atiku needs to visit places of worship in the country and get special prayers.

The spokesman of the group, Okhue Iboi, said that Nigerians are waiting for Atiku to rescue them from the sufferings in the country.

“These three spiritual places are keys in this year’s election. He has to go to these three places for special prayers to be offered on him,” Oboi told Daily Independent.

“If he fails to do so and chooses to follow the way of Jonathan, then he should forget the presidency.

“In 2015, we told President Jonathan the same thing, but he refused and we all know what happened after that.

“Millions of Nigerians want Atiku to be the next president, but he has this assignment to undertake so that God can clear his way to win the election.”

He added that the gods are in Atiku’s favor as he “will win Buhari with a landslide if he obeys this simple instruction.”

Also, the spokesmen noted that the 2019 “Elections will be peaceful. But if INEC manipulates the result, there will be serious chaos in the country.

“INEC must be truly independent. INEC must be neutral so that Nigeria does not experience a post-election crisis.”