2019 Elections: Herdsmen Tells Buhari What To Do To Atiku

President Muhammadu Buhari should place the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, under security watch, according to a Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Miyetti Allah’s call came in a communiqué at the end of an emergency where it noted that the former Vice-President was capable of destabilizing the country.

“We appeal to President Muhammad Buhari to instruct the security agencies to monitor Atiku Abubakar considering his volatile and inciting statement he made against the herders,” the statement read.

“His statement as a Presidential candidate is capable of destabilising the country especially considering that he is currently surrounded by anarchist and hate speech merchants feeding on the lucrative industry of fake news and ethic irredentism.”