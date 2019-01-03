What Liverpool Defeat Did To Arsenal Players - Iwobi

Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, has revealed that the team has said the team’s 5-1 defeat to Liverpool did not affect the players.

The Gunners recovered well on New Year’s Day after the thrashing in the hands of the Reds by bashing Fulham 4-1.

And speaking after the win, the Nigerian described it as “a good performance from the team, and a great response after the defeat we had so it was a good result.

“We like to make sure our opponents are scared to come to the Emirates, and we have kept that going and it’s a great win for us and for the fans.”

On whether the defeat to the Jurgen Klopp’s side affected them, Iwobi: “No, not at all.

“We just picked ourselves up in training and you just have to forget about the past but learn your lessons.”