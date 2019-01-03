Total Nigeria has begun production from the Egina field, located in around 1,600 meters of water depths, 150 kilometers off the coast of Nigeria.

According to a statement by Total on Wednesday, the production started on December 29th, 2018.

It noted that at a plateau, the Egina field will produce 200,000 barrels of oil daily, which means 10 percent of Nigeria’s production.

“Total is proud to deliver a project of this size under the initial budget, and to contribute to the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector by generating employment as well as building industrial capability,” the company added.

“Egina will significantly boost the Group’s production and cash flow from 2019 onwards, and benefit from our strong cost reduction efforts in Nigeria, where we have reduced our operating costs by 40 percent over the last four years.

“Furthermore, some upside potential nearby remains to be developed, and we are studying in particular Preowei discovery tie-back to the Egina FPSO.”