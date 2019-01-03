The Tony Elumelu Foundation application for the 2019 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP) for businessmen has been opened.

Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme: Brief Background

The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme has the mandate of generating over 1,000,000 new jobs and create $10 billion in new business revenue in Africa.

About 1,000 persons are picked every year for the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship programme.

“The private sector must be the core driver of Africa’s economic transformation, but this sector cannot attain its full potential if entrepreneurs are left behind,” said the founder, Tony Elumelu.

“We call on all stakeholders – policymakers, business leaders and development agencies – to commit to creating a better future for our young Africans who have demonstrated intellect, skill, and passion, to empower them to succeed because their success is Africa’s success.

“The TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is by far the most impactful project of my life and represents my commitment to transforming Africa through entrepreneurship.”

Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme 2019 Application Requirements

According to a statement by the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) on its website, the following requirements must be met by applicants.

1. Applicants MUST be resident in Africa

2. The business MUST also be based in Africa

3. Applicants MUST be 18 years old and above

4. Applicants MUST apply with only ONE business

5. The business MUST NOT be older than 3 years

6. The business MUST be for profit

How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme 2019

To apply for the 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, you need to:

1. Visit the website: http://tonyelumelufoundation.org/application-process

2. Fill in your details

3. Submit the application

If you are picked for the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme for 2019, you’d need the following documents:

1. The filled self-declaration form.

2. A valid ID document

3. A personal bank statement for the last six months.

4. A list of personal debts

5. A reference from the bank, institution, and employer

6. Your bank account details (it must be a UBA account in countries where UBA works).

Why You Should Apply For The TEEP 2019

A successful applicant stands to gain the following from the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme:

1. Professional training – the applicants get twelve weeks of online training

2. Mentoring

3. Funding –At the first instance, the participants are handed $5000 (paid at the present Naira exchange rate) to prove their concept. They can, however, get more access to fund their project.

4. Network – you will receive exclusive access to the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s network across the world.

Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme: How Winners Are Picked

To stand a chance of making it into the programme, note the points below:

1.Feasibility – how feasible the business project is

2. Market potential – An understanding of the market, competition, and customers.

3. Financial understanding – understand the basics of financial requirements that support the business

4. Scalability – room for growth expansion of the business.

5. Leadership/entrepreneurial skills – understand how to increase the customer base and lead others in the business

Deadline For Application Into TEEP 2019

According to the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the deadline for application into the programme 1st March.