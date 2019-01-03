Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B. Joshua has dismissed claims of releasing his 2019 prophecies.

There were reports (not on Concise News) that the cleric had released a prophecy for the 2019 presidential election.

However, a statement on his official Facebook page says the prophet never made such statement.

“Prophet T.B. Joshua has not yet released any prophecy for the year, 2019,” the statement said.

“Any prophecy credited to him should be ignored. Emmanuel TV is our means of spreading our message; stay tuned to Emmanuel TV.”