Operatives of Nigerian police have reportedly molested former YBNL member Viktoh.
Reports have it that while on his way to Zlatan’s concert at the Fela shrine in Lagos on Wednesday, Viktoh was stopped at the Igbo-efon area of Lekki.
Due to this, Viktoh is battling to retain the functionality of his right eye after the encounter.
As of now, no reason, as to why the artists was beaten, has been given.
