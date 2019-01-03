Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka is an agent of Satan for endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

In his New Year message, the clergyman said God would have allowed Buhari to die if he were against the president, adding that Buhari remained the best presidential candidate.

“Among all the Presidential aspirants, Buhari stands in the best position in winning the presidential election,” Mbaka had said.

Reacting to Mbaka’s endorsement, Fani-Kayode tweeted: “If God does not want Buhari he could have died – Father Mbaka.

“Short man devil has spoken! I am convinced beyond all reasonable doubt that this creature from the 7th circle of hell is an agent of Satan.

“He is worse than Rasputin: he thrives on falsehood and reeks of sulphur!”