The remains of ace Nigerian DJ Seun Omogaji, aka DJ Xgee, who committed suicide on Wednesday, Jan 2, have been laid to rest in Lagos.

Concise News had reported that DJ drank an insecticide, Sniper, over some marital issues.

He was buried at the Ikoyi cemetery on Thursday afternoon.

In his tribute, his close friend and popular comedian Basketmouth joined others in the Nigerian entertainment industry to mourn his death.

Basketmouth wrote: “Together, we created some amazing memories, you my friend. You will be missed. I can’t believe that the last time I saw you would be my very last. Rest In Peace blood.”