Samuel Melaye, brother to Dino Melaye, a senator representing Kogi west at the Nigerian Senate, has kicked against the police siege at the lawmaker’s residence.

Concise News reports that the police have been at the Abuja residence of Kogi West lawmaker since last week, seeking to arrest him over alleged culpable homicide.

Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, Samuel said the Melaye’s whereabouts have remained unknown following the siege.

Samuel said the government and the police have made the life of Melaye “a living hell” for the past few months.

Asked by the anchor about the senator’s whereabouts, he responded: “I cannot confirm categorically because they have not allowed anybody into that house. They shut the house, they are the ones opening the gate.

“My parents are supposed to be in that house as we speak. Dino is not the only occupant of that house, there are staff.”

According to him, “the case they are raising against us happened in July; I was there in the car, the policemen shot at us. I have six bullets riddled on that car. So how can they turn around all of a sudden and say we are the ones shooting at the police?”

He said the senator’s orderlies have been taken away since “over seven months ago.”

“And because of the injustice on a daily basis, we cannot believe anything they say or do. I believe they are out to harm my brother,” he added.

“They went into the compound, arrested the security man, beat him up; the cleaner and bodyguard the same thing.”

This online news platform reports that the police came after Melaye after it said senator’s “armed thugs” attacked police personnel, “shot and wounded Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 police mobile force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa road in Kogi state.”

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, had also said the officers at his residence have a warrant for his arrest and that a letter was written to the national assembly inviting over the matter which he “refused” to honour.