Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says he chose to seek his re-election on the platform of the PDP because it was a more credible alternative.

The governor stated this in Makurdi during the inauguration of his governorship campaign.

Ortom, who won his election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, where he had defected to after losing the PDP governorship ticket in 2014, returned to the PDP some months ago.

“We had to abandon that platform in search of one that offers more accommodation and support for our policies, especially the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017,” he said.

He regretted that highly-paced officials in the APC-led Federal Government made various attempts to frustrate a legislation aimed at finding lasting peace between farmers and herders in the state.

“Such frustrating moves by highly-placed members of the Federal Government necessitated my exit from the party to one that will not compromise our stance on a matter so key to the Benue people.

“This is the platform on which we seek the renewal of our mandate. No one will bend us as far as the ranching law is concerned because we draw consent and sustained support from the Benue people,” he said.

Ortom, while reacting to critics’ allegation that he had not performed, declared that he had done well “given the circumstances of our economy and unwarranted aggression and attacks on Benue”.

Commenting on the issue of non-payment of salaries, the governor said funds were being sourced to pay outstanding arrears of salaries, gratuities, and pensions.