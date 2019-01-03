Nigerians Will Reject Some APC Governors, Senators- Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, says voters will elect candidates based on merit during the election.

While speaking with reporters in Yola, capital of Adamawa state, on Wednesday, Lawal said unlike in 2015 when they voted “one party all through”, voters were now more critical and would only elect people with credible records.

The former SGF expressed regret that the “one way” voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters threw up “many incredible candidates” but said such would not happen in 2019.

His words: “In 2015, voters were asked to vote APC in all elections. That gave the party a massive momentum and all its candidates were returned elected,” he said.

“The situation will be different in 2019. Many governors and senators have not performed. They have not replicated President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance. Such people will be voted out.”

Lawal said Nigeria could only move forward if credible people were elected as leaders, saying no elected leader would be allowed to ride to power on Buhari’s “credible outing”.

Speaking further, Lawal accused Abubakar Bindow, governor of Adamawa, of non-performance, and advised APC members and supporters to “urgently do the right thing at the right time”.

“There are candidates that are far better than the current governor,” the former SGF said.

In October 2017, President Buhari fired Lawal after he was indicted by a Senate panel probing the humanitarian crisis in the north-east.

The former SGF was accused of misappropriating funds and abusing his office.