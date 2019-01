Nigerians Will Regret If They Don't Vote For Buhari– Olusola Oke

The Southwest Director of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential election, Olusola Oke, says not voting for President Muhammadu Buhari will denote backwardness.

Oke made this comment while receiving members of Buhari/Osinbajo Strategic Solidarity Movement (BOSSEM) on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

His words: “Voting for candidate apart from President Buhari come 2019, is like the Israelites going back to Egypt but in APC we are focused on Canaan by supporting Buhari.

“Mr President is the real project and APC has a way of finding solutions to its problems, so, that is not a problem. We will all work together,” he said.

Oke, a two-time governorship candidate in Ondo, said aside from the internal crises within the APC, the major challenge of the next general election is for Nigerians to make the right choice.

The campaign director assured the movement that the opposing camps within the party would work for the re-election of Mr President.

Oke dispelled political insinuations that the internal crises within the party would affect the second term bid of the president in the South West.

His words: “My primary work is to bring everybody together: the aggrieved and non-aggrieved to have a good showing.

“We need everybody, so whosoever is aggrieved; we will make appeal to them. I am happy about one thing: Whosoever is aggrieved will still work for our President.

“The Yoruba people are very sophisticated politically. Their place in the last election is crucial and critical and it’s going to be same in this election.

“We have our own options and we have weighed the options and at this level, the option of Buhari has no alternative and that is why we are going for him. No doubt, there are challenges,” he said.

According to him, the challenges of what the present administration has been facing for the past three and half years are to lay a new foundation for the growth of the country.

He noted that: “The super-structure is yet to come. It is now our responsibility as Nigerians to make sure the solid foundation is not destroyed so that the superstructure can be put on it.

“To achieve this is not going to be an easy job, but we are fortified in our belief by the existence of the various groups, that also care about the future.

“Therefore, whatever challenges that we have are not insurmountable and I can assure you, we have put our hands on deck and we are not going to look back,” he added.