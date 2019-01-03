Nigerians React To INEC's Appointment Of Amina Zakari

A storm of mixed reactions by Nigerians has greeted the appointment Amina Zakari as the head the collation centre of the forthcoming general elections by the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Concise News had reported earlier that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, appointed Zakari, a national commissioner at the commission to head the collation centre of the elections.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke during the inauguration, said the committee shall be responsible for the national collation centre – the International Conference Centre – from where results of the Presidential election will be announced.

“It will serve as the secretariat for collation of results and venue for briefing of international observers and the media,” Yakubu said.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on Zakari’s appointment.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

2019: GMB’s “sister”, AminaZakari to head presidential election collation centre of @inecnigeria This is a blatant illegality Distinguished, the Chief Returning Officer is the Chairman & this CANNOT be DELEGATED. All well meaning citizens MUST rise against this. #ElectionFraud pic.twitter.com/seynG4PU1p — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 3, 2019

Instead of INEC appointing, Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center Committee, why not just appoint one of the President's children as INEC Chairman? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 3, 2019

How can @INECNigeria appoint Amina Zakari, President @MBuhari’s blood niece, as head of its collation centre for the 2019 elections? Even the late Idi Amin would not do this! This makes mockery of Buhari’s promise of a free and fair election #RenosDarts https://t.co/nsRaB1FK8A — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 3, 2019

Concerned Nigerians condemn the appointment of President @Mbuhari’s Niece, Amina Zakari as Chairperson of @INECNigeria Presidential Election Collation Center pic.twitter.com/JQxYxsqbHJ — Concerned Nigerians (@ConcernedNIG) January 3, 2019

Amina Zakari,Buhari's neice and a member of his staff when he was Chairman of PTF has been appointed Chairperson of the INEC Advisory Committee & Pres. Election Collation Center Committee. Do you still believe that there will be a free and fair election in Nigeria on Feb. 16th? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 3, 2019

It is now quite obvious that the @inecnigeria Chairman is making decisions that cannot at all be INDEPENDENT. How in the world can@inecnigeria Amina Zakari – niece of @MBuhari – as its Head of Collation Center? Are the INEC Chairman &President ready for the grave consequence? — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 3, 2019

@inecnigeria just announced their preferred results of Feb. 16 election 44 days in advance This is unprecedented, unrivaled and must be the 8th wonder of the world Amina Zakari must not be an assistant referee with her uncle @MBuhari on the pitch@UNhttps://t.co/on6PnX0EAu — Collins (@TrueNaijaGuy) January 3, 2019

There is no better way for INEC to insult Nigerians than to boldly appoint Buhari's niece, Amina Zakari, as head of collation centre for 2019 elections. They want to rig in with no remorse and regard for the will of Nigerians. Buhari is here to end this democratic dispensation. — Agbo Emmanuel, MFR (@DrAgboEmmanuel) January 3, 2019

No cause for alarm over Amina Zakari. She will be in-charge of the administration of the national collation center, not collation of votes. — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) January 3, 2019

@OfficialPDPNig 1) Amina Zakari was appointed an @inecnigeria commissioner by @GEJonathan she wasn’t forced on INEC by @MBuhari. 2) She is from Kazaure in Jigawa. Her late husband, Bala, was also from Kazaure in Jigawa. @MBuhari is from Daura, Katsina state. They aren’t related. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 3, 2019

Not only this, but Amina Zakari (who is related to Buhari) was appointed by INEC as the head of the collation center for the upcoming presidential elections. This does not pass the smell test: https://t.co/BFwA3ePXHi — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 3, 2019

INEC has appointed Buhari's sister Amina Zakari as the head of the newly constituted national collation committee. I'm sure INEC is set to conduct a free & fair election — Remi (@Ceorhemz) January 3, 2019

Buhari’s sister in INEC, Amina Zakari, who was removed as Director of Operations and moved to Health & Welfare, has now been made Director, National Collation, after she cried to Buhari. What this means is that Mrs Zakari is responsible for announcing Presidential election result — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) January 3, 2019

Rigging Extravaganza! @inecnigeria in partnership with APC appointed Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of @MBuhari as Head of Collation Centre for the 2019 Elections, this is coming on same day the IGP who should be handing-over to a new IG got a diplomatic tenure extension pic.twitter.com/7zCCs63ELp — Logic-NG (@LogicNigeria) January 3, 2019

Election rigging perfected, Amina Zakari, Buhari's niece will oversee collation of presidential election result. this is what Nigeria has been reduced. @amnesty @EUCouncil @UN — Governor Onuh™ 🇳🇬 (@onuhadah) January 3, 2019

INEC Have Announced Buhari's Niece , Amina Zakari, As Head Of Presidential Election Collation Committee They Are Perfecting Their Gameplan ✊✊👌👌👍👍 — D® EFFA™ (@effalixumab) January 3, 2019

Apart from Amina Zakari's close family ties with Buhari, the new head of INEC collation committee along with el Rufai was part of the Afri-Projects Consult, which carried out contracts for the (PTF) which Buhari headed under Abacha. Keep expecting a Free & Fair election — Remi (@Ceorhemz) January 3, 2019

Dear @inecnigeria Amina Zakari, the woman you just appointed as head of collation center for the forthcoming election is @MBuhari 's close blood relation, a fact of which you surely must be aware of. The implications is Buhari is an umpire in game of which he is a participant. — afrispheric (@afrispheric) January 3, 2019

If @inecnigeria have the mind to appoint Amina Zakari @MBuhari niece as the result collection officer, if it is good, it is then pertinent for @bukolasaraki to override Buhari on the electoral bill he has refused to sign into law. We must save Nigeria else our children will cry. — Charles Ingreen (@AkaliCharles3) January 3, 2019

The appntmnt of Amina Zakari, a relative of @Mbuhari as one of d umpires in the #2019elections specifically in charge of announcing the results, is a sign that @Mbuhari & @APCNigeria are feeling the heat of the @atiku campaign and are gradually preparing their plan B, Rigging! — Hussein Afolabi (@HusseinAfolabi) January 3, 2019

Amina Zakari and Incident Form re-introduced the same day into INEC. Mahmoud Yakubu is just a more educated Ibrahim Idris. — ChiDòzié (@SoftDozie) January 3, 2019

I believe it is only fair for the @inecnigeria Chairman to tender his resignation if he has finally decided to hand over and cede his duties to a member of GMB’s family (Niece – Amina Zakari). @CatrionaLaing1 @PaulTArkwright @OfficialPDPNig #ElectoralAmendmentAct2010 @CNNAfrica pic.twitter.com/C9Dk8vCgTh — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 3, 2019

INEC appoints Amina Zakari as head of election collaboration centre. The Seeker: Clearly, the forthcoming election is going to be a big sham, unparalleled by any before it in Nigeria. Out of 12 commissioners, the only one with blood ties to Buhari was made head#Judas revealed pic.twitter.com/QF2CfZj4L6 — #IamDejiAdeyanjuThe Seeker (@The_Seeker76) January 3, 2019

I alerted the nation on Buhari's determination to replay Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo script in 2019. Hope INEC's appointment of his blood relation & a serial mandate usurper Mrs.Amina Zakari has laid to rest all doubts on my prediction. — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) January 3, 2019

Dear @OfficialPDPNig, Pharm Amina Zakari was appointed into @inecnigeria by @GEJonathan in 2011. She is not related in any way to @NGRPresident, @MBuhari. Just make that phone call and concede defeat before #FeBuhari 16. pic.twitter.com/wyhrGrNEaA — Adamu Hayatu™ (@AHayatu) January 3, 2019

Buhari’s Sister, Amina Zakari Has Been Announced As The INEC Chief Collation Officer For the 2019 Presidential election. Amina Zakarai who was alleged to be responsible for the falsification of election results in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and all the bye-election pic.twitter.com/ZiZRdF16ig — Maxwell🇳🇬 (@maxdistinguish) January 3, 2019

The Tyrant's rigging machinery is nearly perfected. Inec just appointed Amina Zakari, Buhari's niece as the head of presidential election collation center. There is no way this woman wont manipulate result in favour of her tyrant uncle. Rigging is loading pic.twitter.com/Hyvux3Yz2l — Kindly-Follow-Back (@Naijadailyfeed) January 3, 2019

Nemo judex in causa sua "no-one should be a judge in his own case." Amina Zakari, President Buhari’s blood relation, as head of the collation of results in the same election in which her uncle, President Buhari, is a candidate." Where is NBA Lagos Branch?? — BOLANLE. C. Esq. 🇳🇬 (@bolanle_cole) January 3, 2019

Noticed how @MBuhari is not campaigning? It's bcos thier rigging plans are solid and today they unveiled one of them by making his niece,Amina Zakari the head of Collation Committee in 2019 Presidential elections. @inecnigeria is not even hiding their rigging strategy anymore 😱 — Benny Umoren (@BennyUmoren) January 3, 2019

APC did all they could to slander Atiku, it didn't work Now they are so desperate that they have appointed Amina Zakari to head collation so she can easily change results! So much for integrity — African Giant – Ladi (@LadiSpeaks) January 3, 2019

Don't know if there's literal truth to d notion that Amina Zakari is the daughter of Buhari's sister, but neither PMB nor Amina has refuted this– to my knowledge. But given that INEC chair Yakubu was recently invited to the Villa by Abba Kyari, this looks like desperation to rig https://t.co/y8zGqJ7gi5 — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) January 3, 2019