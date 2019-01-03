Nigerians React To INEC's Appointment Of Amina Zakari
INEC National Commissioner Amina Zakari

A storm of mixed reactions by Nigerians has greeted the appointment Amina Zakari as the head the collation centre of the forthcoming general elections by the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Concise News had reported earlier that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, appointed Zakari, a national commissioner at the commission to head the collation centre of the elections.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke during the inauguration, said the committee shall be responsible for the national collation centre – the International Conference Centre – from where results of the Presidential election will be announced.

“It will serve as the secretariat for collation of results and venue for briefing of international observers and the media,” Yakubu said.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on Zakari’s appointment.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

