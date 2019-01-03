DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy Photo credit: Facebook

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has come under fire by Twitter users for tweeting a lyrics from Teni’s song “Case”

The Disc Jockey had taken to her timeline where she wrote, “My papa no be Dangote or Adeleke… but we go dey okay!”, but most Nigerians didn’t find this funny.

Nigerians felt that with a father like hers, she isn’t in the category of those Teni the entertainer was referring to in her song.

See some reactions to Cuppy’s tweet below.

 

