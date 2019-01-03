DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has come under fire by Twitter users for tweeting a lyrics from Teni’s song “Case”

The Disc Jockey had taken to her timeline where she wrote, “My papa no be Dangote or Adeleke… but we go dey okay!”, but most Nigerians didn’t find this funny.

Nigerians felt that with a father like hers, she isn’t in the category of those Teni the entertainer was referring to in her song.

See some reactions to Cuppy’s tweet below.

My papa no be Dangote or Adeleke… but we go dey okay! 😁 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 2, 2019

Which okay do you want to be okay again 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6Q5UUf31Bc — Matete 😂 (@Dembouz420) January 2, 2019

We no too dey okay with you using this line 😏 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) January 2, 2019

Are you trying to mock us? 😣😣😣 — Mom (@Maxiana_yf) January 2, 2019

Gimme ur papa na…hanty cuppy pic.twitter.com/zxSkszAOwr — Aderogba Adekunle (@de_khunlle) January 2, 2019

I will just be looking at you. pic.twitter.com/TO0PYlHU0I — Call me MÔ (@swiss_omorisola) January 2, 2019

Abeg park well because pic.twitter.com/EddNCfhu3B — Olayinka Jegray (@Jegray500) January 2, 2019

Tin ba fi cup gba ẹnu ẹ — Gabriel Ogundele (@kneelyee) January 2, 2019

Na ur Papa table be this pic.twitter.com/eDf4BSXdn6 — King👑 Legacy 🇳🇬🇬🇧 ❁ (@ItsLegacyfied) January 2, 2019

You are not allowed to sing that song — GUYMAN (@Real_Fever) January 2, 2019

@djcuffee please check this pics very well, d only difference is tribe which makes d spelling of their names different…#otedollar.. pic.twitter.com/ioT9ZKnDx0 — lanre_da_maxi (@Maxigenius17) January 2, 2019

This girl sha like wahala. She sha want someone to be cursing her on the 2nd. Well curse no dey affect omo olowo. — Tommy Lee (@YoungBokoLee) January 2, 2019

This just looks like you mocking us 🤧😢 Don’t tell me it’s a line from a song, cuppyThat? — ☠️Timeless☠️ #iMatter (@oluwatimylehin) January 2, 2019

Cuppy oooo stop intimidating us this New Year biko nu it's too early this kain song is not for you.. Goan do more new year exercise💪@cuppymusic — Cia-issabae😘 (@Ciaracarlos2) January 2, 2019

Borrow me ur papa just 1 week….u wont sing this song again pic.twitter.com/gpRKLhbtw6 — Jude Jayhood (@JayhoodJude) January 2, 2019