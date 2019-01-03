Nigerians on Twitter have called on “Ye” crooner, Damini Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, not to allow his achievements get into his head.

This came after the Afro-fusion singer took to his Instastory to slam the organisers of US music festival, Coachella, requesting for an enlargement of font to his name.

He told the organisers of the event that he was an “African Giant” and went on to advise them to make necessary changes.

Burna Boy was on Thursday announced as one half of the pair of Nigerian artistes that would be performing at this year’s Coachella in the US. Tosin Ajibade, popularly called Mr Eazi, will also be performing at the music festival.

While he had shared his excitement about the Coachella performance on his Twitter page earlier on Thursday, his bashing of the organisers got him trending.

Most Twitter users felt that he was letting his past achievements get into him while others felt he had a right to demand the kind of treatment he deserved.

Burna could have emailed them to state his grievance the way they emailed him to invite him to perform. We are now exporting anyhowness. — Bishop Faisal (@JajaPhD) January 3, 2019

Burna Boy is there complaining ..imaging the people at the bottom of the list with their names written in extra small font did they complain??😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RvUDNDwFjz — wavy level🌊🌊🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@making_gainzz) January 3, 2019

Wat davido is looking for is wat burna is forming for😂, such is life.. Even if de use chalk to write davidos name baba will do live video and just be shouting Edonfinicho till d day of d show pic.twitter.com/iF20Xl29lb — Imade (@imadey01) January 3, 2019

Burna boy is fighting for how big he sees himself,

And y'all can't relate because you don't even have self esteem.

Sad. — PAPA FUÈTE (@The_Papafuete) January 3, 2019

African giant dat doesn’t ve 10M Views in all his 2k18 biggest hits is dat 1 African giant 💁‍♀️💁‍♀️ Burna boy sit down nd b humble pls.. my wizkid would never,but hey he’s the arrogant 1 🤦‍♂️ — zeey🇸🇴🇳🇬🦄 (@bashir_zaynab1) January 3, 2019

Lmaoooooo somebody went to clean a whole Ariana Grande's name & Put Burna Boy. No Respect 😭🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/swYdbM4YcT — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) January 3, 2019

Burna boy trying to find his name on the Coachella set list pic.twitter.com/I9dfG21lsm — Mo🍭 (@Sandymonajj) January 3, 2019

Burna Boy went from being called underrated by Twitter to calling himself an African Giant. Your name being written in small letters for such a huge festival like Coachella doesn't take anything away from you. The Headliners are the ones whose names get written boldest. Simple. — Isima Odeh (@IsimaOdeh) January 3, 2019

Please don't compare Burna Boy to wizkid. Wizkid fought for African acts, Burna Boy is fighting due to pride. If the small fonts were reserved for just Africans, I would have agreed with his point. There are ppl bigger than him with smaller fonts. Rest — Doc C (@tweetMOPOL) January 3, 2019

I agree with Burna Boy 100%! And this isn’t about Burna himself, this is about the culture this side of the world. Wiz refused to collect an award because presentation would be backstage. The following year, Davido collected it on stage. These are necessary battles! https://t.co/Mzw5HtpuP6 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 3, 2019

Burna boy has more fans than Ariana ? You people deserve buhari — 🚧 (@kusmannn) January 3, 2019

them go use burna boy set as break to go and buy minerals https://t.co/t2KXVcSy4T — martin (@martinchillout) January 3, 2019

Jay z made in America

Wizkid made in Lagos

Burna boy made on Twitter ng 😂

The Twitter hype is getting to the stoners head calling himself African giant. You see why I’ve always said it’s not being wizkid ? What if he was wizkid and he’s been headlining festivals ? 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/5oATijOr6z — Temitope (@jaspertemitope) January 3, 2019

You people hyped Burna Boy so much throughout December. See how he's now behaving in January. Plis dear, African giant not global giant.

Manage the small print and your ego and perform excellently. — MakingTheRightNoise (@ThisConnectd) January 3, 2019