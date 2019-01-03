Burna Boy
Burna Boy. Source: Instagram.

Nigerians on Twitter have called on “Ye” crooner, Damini Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, not to allow his achievements get into his head.

This came after the Afro-fusion singer took to his Instastory to slam the organisers of US music festival, Coachella, requesting for an enlargement of font to his name.

He told the organisers of the event that he was an “African Giant” and went on to advise them to make necessary changes.

Burna Boy was on Thursday announced as one half of the pair of Nigerian artistes that would be performing at this year’s Coachella in the US. Tosin Ajibade, popularly called Mr Eazi, will also be performing at the music festival.

While he had shared his excitement about the Coachella performance on his Twitter page earlier on Thursday, his bashing of the organisers got him trending.

Most Twitter users felt that he was letting his past achievements get into him while others felt he had a right to demand the kind of treatment he deserved.

 

