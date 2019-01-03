Nigerian Star Emenike Shows Off Swag With Beautiful Mansion (Video)

A former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Emenike has shown off his newly-built mansion located in Imo State, South-East Nigeria.

Emenike who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations with Nigeria in South Africa, took to his Instagram handle to share a video and picture of the house.

Concise News learned that a Super Eagles star, Odion Ighalo, late last year, showed off his own mansion.

Ighalo’s house is located in Lagos’ high-brow Lekki.

According to Emenike, the edifice will be opened on Friday, 4th of January, 2019 with many of his fans congratulating him for erecting the structure.

See the image and video of Emenike’s mansion below: