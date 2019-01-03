Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Thursday, Jan. 3rd.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has set January 8 as the date for the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike over the inability of the Federal Government to urgently transmit the bill on the new national minimum wage to the National Assembly. NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said the strike would be inevitable if nothing happens before the set date.

2. IGP Idris Redeploys Imo Police Boss, Three DCPs, 11 ACPs

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has transferred the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi to the Bauchi State Command. Concise News gathered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Kogi State Command, Ali Janga, will replace Galandachi.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) started the year 2019 on the red side with the market shedding N134 billion on Wednesday, January 2. Concise News recalls that the market capitalisation stood N11.7207 trillion at the last trading day of 2018, only to fall by N134 billion to N11.5863 trillion on the first trading day of 2019.

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the conduct of a referendum on self-determination in the Southeast, South-South, and some parts of the Northcentral regions can halt Nigeria’s slide into another ‘civil war’. Kanu said this in a statement issued on Wednesday by Comrade Emma Powerful, the spokesman and made available to journalists.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said President Muhammadu Buhari needs a mental test. Atiku called for such exercise to be extended to every other presidential candidate for this year’s elections.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter crashed while providing support to troops of 145 battalion at Damasak in Borno state, northeast Nigeria on Wednesday. The director of public relations and information, Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this, but he neither gave details of the model of the helicopter nor how many personnel were inside it at the time the crash happened.

The Southwest Director of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential election, Olusola Oke, says not voting for President Muhammadu Buhari will denote backwardness. Oke made this comment while receiving members of Buhari/Osinbajo Strategic Solidarity Movement (BOSSEM) on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, says the federal government is ready to meet most of the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu). Ngige, who made this known while speaking in Onitsha, Anambra State capital, said the government would make necessary efforts to ensure that the strike comes to an end this January.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, says voters will elect candidates based on merit during the election. While speaking with reporters in Yola, capital of Adamawa state, on Wednesday, Lawal said unlike in 2015 when they voted “one party all through”, voters were now more critical and would only elect people with credible records.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino has revealed that the body is still considering a plan to expand the Qatar 2022 World Cup to 48 teams. Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Wednesday, Infantino confirmed Fifa were looking into whether it would be possible for some of Qatar’s Gulf neighbours to host some matches.