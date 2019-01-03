Ndidi Makes France Football Magazine 2018 Team Of The Year

Super Eagles and Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, has made it to the France Football Magazine 2018 African Team of the Year.
Ndidi, 21, is the only Nigerian to make it to the team compiled by the revered football magazine.
“He is certainly not the most spectacular player of his selection or even Leicester,” the magazine said about the Nigerian.
“But in his record, the former defensive midfielder Genk has also settled in the midfield and statistics in the Premier League are exceptional, both in terms of tackles than balls recovered.
“As such, the young Nigerian was named by the CAF among the best hopes of the year.
“At 21, his club has extended it (his contract) until 2024 but he is not sure he has totally secured his super middle.”
Liverpool’s duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are also in the team as seen below:
FRANCE FOOTBALL MAGAZINE 2018 AFRICAN TEAM OF THE YEAR:
Goalkeeper
Andre Onana – Cameroon, Ajax
Defenders
Yousef Atal – Algeria, Nice
Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal, Napoli
Manu Da Costa – Morocco, Istanbul
Achraf Hakimi – Morocco, Dortmund
Midfielders
Thomas Partey – Ghana, Atletico Madrid
Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria, Leicester City
Hakim Ziyech – Morocco, Ajax
Forwards
Riyad Mahrez – Algeria, Man City
Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool
Mohamed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool
Substitutes:
Samatta (Tanzania, Genk), Gana Gueye (Sénégal, Everton), Pépé (Côte d’Ivoire, Lille), Aubameyang (Gabon, Arsenal), Bounou (Morocco, Girona), Badri (Tunisia, Espérance), Toko Ekambi (Cameroon, Villarreal).