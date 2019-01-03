Ndidi Makes France Football Magazine 2018 Team Of The Year

Super Eagles and Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, has made it to the France Football Magazine 2018 African Team of the Year.

Ndidi, 21, is the only Nigerian to make it to the team compiled by the revered football magazine.

“He is certainly not the most spectacular player of his selection or even Leicester,” the magazine said about the Nigerian.

“But in his record, the former defensive midfielder Genk has also settled in the midfield and statistics in the Premier League are exceptional, both in terms of tackles than balls recovered.

“As such, the young Nigerian was named by the CAF among the best hopes of the year.

“At 21, his club has extended it (his contract) until 2024 but he is not sure he has totally secured his super middle.”

Liverpool’s duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are also in the team as seen below:

FRANCE FOOTBALL MAGAZINE 2018 AFRICAN TEAM OF THE YEAR:

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana – Cameroon, Ajax

Defenders

Yousef Atal – Algeria, Nice

Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal, Napoli

Manu Da Costa – Morocco, Istanbul

Achraf Hakimi – Morocco, Dortmund

Midfielders

Thomas Partey – Ghana, Atletico Madrid

Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria, Leicester City

Hakim Ziyech – Morocco, Ajax

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez – Algeria, Man City

Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool

Substitutes:

Samatta (Tanzania, Genk), Gana Gueye (Sénégal, Everton), Pépé (Côte d’Ivoire, Lille), Aubameyang (Gabon, Arsenal), Bounou (Morocco, Girona), Badri (Tunisia, Espérance), Toko Ekambi (Cameroon, Villarreal).