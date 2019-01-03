Mr Eazi the Banku music boss has opened the new year 2019 with a new single titled “Miss You Bad”

In this new hit, the singer featured one of the Nigerian’s leading artiste, Burna Boy.

It is gathered that the music was lifted off his sophomore mixtape “Life Is Eazi; Lagos To London” Vol. 2.

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He is the pioneer of Banku music, a fusion sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.