Man City Vs Liverpool: What Guardiola Said About Van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is an exceptional player and one to watch out for, according to Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City host the Reds in a contender-holder clash in the Premier League on Thursday.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League this terms after gathering 54 points from 20 games, 10 ahead of City.

Van Dijk was signed from Southampton last summer for £75million and Guardiola believes the player is worth the price.

“He’s an exceptional player,” Guardiola told reporters of Van Dijk. “When a player costs whatever it costs and it works, it is well worth it.

“When you pay less and it doesn’t work, it is so expensive. If he can play every three days with no injuries and plays consistently, it is well worth it.”