Champions Manchester City have a great chance of getting their Premier League title defence back on track when they face leaders Liverpool at the Etihad on Thursday.

A win for the Reds will give them a 10-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s men while a win for City means they get within four points of Jurgen Klopp’s impressive side.

And after suffering back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City, the champions are under pressure to re-write their title credentials, and they have to do it against Liverpool – who are unbeaten in the league thus far this season.

In the last meeting between these two earlier in the season, Riyaz Maharez missed a late penalty as the game ended goalless.

And come to think of it, the Reds have had the better of City in recent meetings between the two sides.

What the managers are saying

Guardiola believes his team can stop Liverpool on Thursday.

“I have the feeling it is a big opportunity for us to reduce the gap but our focus is the same,” he said.

“Everybody asks what we are going to do if we lose but we are going to try to make our game and to win it.

“At the moment Liverpool are the best team in Europe for the way they play and control the details in their game. It’s a good challenge for us.”

Klopp, on the other hand, says the champions remain the best in the world, despite their recent losses.

He said, “We have to be prepared as good as possible, we have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry, like in all the other games. But with the knowledge the opponent is, for me, still the best team in the world. Only the points changed, not the preparation for the game.”

Team News

Concise News understands that Manchester City have many injury problems. It was learned that Mendy is out and Fabian Delph remains suspended for this clash.

Reports from England also reveal that Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for the fixture but Gundogan is expected to return.

And on the part of Liverpool, they also have injury problem as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are likely to be on the sidelines until the end of the month. However, James Milner is likely to be back for the game after missing recent matches.

Probable line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Danilo; Silva, Fernandinho, Silva; Sane, Aguero, Sterling.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Mane.