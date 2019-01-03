Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has rejected Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s claim that the Reds are the team to beat.

The German in a news conference on Wednesday said he still considers City to be the best team in the world.

Guardiola had said it would be “almost impossible” for City to defend their Premier League title if they drop points when Liverpool visit the Etihad on Thursday due of the strength of the league leaders.

But despite Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the league campaign and their seven-point advantage at the summit, Klopp is adamant City remain the best.

Kopp said: “The opponent, for me, is still the best team in the world. And I don’t say that to say it, I said it weeks ago.

“It’s 100 percent my opinion because the way they play, the things they achieved, the ability and all that stuff. Nothing changed. Only the points changed, but not the preparation for the game.”

Klopp added, “I heard (Guardiola’s comments). He said: In the moment.’ Yes, with the record we had in December – I’m not sure if another team had a record like this in December, I don’t know – we are in a good moment.”