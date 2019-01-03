Keeping Girlfriend Is Foolishness, Liability, Omokri Tells Men
Image: Loudest Gist

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that keeping a girlfriend is foolishness as it does not yield any interest, unlike investments.

Omokri thus advised men to instead maintain investments because they are not liabilities like girlfriends.

In a post on his social media handle, Omokri said a girlfriend can deny a man since they do not share any blood relationship.

“Foolish men maintain girlfriends, instead of maintaining investments,” Omokri tweeted.

“An investment you maintain is an asset. It will yield you a dividend. A girlfriend you maintain is a liability.

“She yields you bills. The best way to chase girls is to chase what they like-success.”

