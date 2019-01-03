Keeping Girlfriend Is Foolishness, Liability, Omokri Tells Men

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that keeping a girlfriend is foolishness as it does not yield any interest, unlike investments.
Omokri thus advised men to instead maintain investments because they are not liabilities like girlfriends.
In a post on his social media handle, Omokri said a girlfriend can deny a man since they do not share any blood relationship.
“Foolish men maintain girlfriends, instead of maintaining investments,” Omokri tweeted.
“An investment you maintain is an asset. It will yield you a dividend. A girlfriend you maintain is a liability.
“She yields you bills. The best way to chase girls is to chase what they like-success.”
