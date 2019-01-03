Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has lamented that the state was under siege by bandits, armed robbers and kidnappers.

The governor said this during the opening ceremony of an extraordinary security meeting in Katsina on Wednesday.

“The citizens are on a daily basis being harassed by bandits and kidnappers that are on rampage in the state.

“The Katsina Government organised this one-day joint security and stakeholders meeting to proffer solutions to the state’s current insecurity challenge.

“Our state is currently under serious siege by armed robbers, kidnappers and armed bandits who arrest rural people at will and demand ransom, which if not paid, results in the killing their victims.

“The people of Katsina in the 34 local governments now sleep with one eye closed and the other opened.

“Our state is in a dangerous situation. Travellers are afraid of being stopped on the highway and arrested by kidnappers who demand ransom,” Masari said.

Masari said the situation was so bad that some thieves stole some electrical equipment near the Government House at the Government Reserved Area in Katsina.

“I am calling on all stakeholders to come out with solutions that will assist the security agencies to discharge their duties,” he said.

The governor urged the stakeholders not hide any criminal, and reveal vital information about criminals during the meeting.

It was gathered that soldiers, the Police, Department of Security Service and other security outfits and traditional rulers attended the meeting.