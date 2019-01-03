Kaffy Shares Depression Experience As She Advices Nigerians

Professional Dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, a.k.a Kaffy has through her Instagram post revealed how she once suffered from depression.

The mother-of-two made this known while advising Nigerians against being pressured.

She took to her social media to advice Nigerians against being pressured by things they see on the gram.Kaffy The Dance Queen

She wrote, “Please DO NOT BE PRESSURED . A lot is a lie . A lot is a manifestation of what they want to be . A lot is from insecurities.A lot is from depression not all smiley faces are happy faces.

“Depression is real too many lives lost .

“I faced depression I battled it and I won . You can win . First thing to do is not to let people define your happiness. We all have our races ,our paths are different ,first to do no mean last man standing o.

“If anyone run past u ,do better than you or have anything u want and don’t have , just wave and say “I will catch up” see ya later”. Your process is important don’t be in a hurry if u do you would lose the ammunition, the instruments u need to sustain the greatness and happiness you pursue.”