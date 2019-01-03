INEC Appoints Amina Zakari Head Of Collation For 2019 Elections 

The Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC), has appointed Amina Zakari, a national commissioner at the commission to head the collation centre of the elections.

Concise News reports that Zakari was appointed to head the committee on collation centre, one of the two committees for the election which the commission inaugurated on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke during the inauguration, said the committee shall be responsible for the national collation centre – the International Conference Centre – from where results of the Presidential election will be announced.

“It will serve as the secretariat for collation of results and venue for briefing of international observers and the media,” Yakubu said.

Before her recent appointment, the national commissioner was once appointed the acting chairman of INEC.